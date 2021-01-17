Teen injured in Winter Haven shooting

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police are working to figure out what led up to a shooting late Saturday that left a teen hurt.
Officers were called around 9 p.m. to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and 3rd Street NE., where there was a report of loud music and crowds, according to a Winter Haven Police Department news release.
Responding officers heard gunshots, followed by a 14-year-old boy coming up to them to say he had been shot. The teen was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound near his armpit, police said.
Three cars and a home also were hit by gunfire, according to the department. No one else was hurt.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Maldonado at 863-401-2256 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS. People who contact Crime Stoppers might be eligible for a $5,000 reward.
