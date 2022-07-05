Overnight shooting investigation shuts down MLK Boulevard in Winter Haven

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — An investigation into an overnight shooting has shut down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Winter Haven, police said.

The roadway between First Street North and 11th Street Northeast will be shut down for "several hours," according to a Winter Haven Police Department news release.

Few details have been made available on the shooting investigation. Authorities say they expect to release more information later Tuesday morning.

Police are asking drivers to find alternate routes until further notice.