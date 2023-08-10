Man accused of stabbing two men, killing dog in Winter Haven

Before the attack, police say the man wrapped parts of his body in plastic wrap and grabbed a large knife.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Two men are recovering from serious stab wounds at the hospital after they were attacked at an apartment early Wednesday in Winter Haven, police said in a news release.

The man accused of stabbing them faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and animal cruelty.

Winter Haven police said they got a 911 call just after 2:10 a.m. at the Abbey Lane Apartments located on Evergreen Place. When first responders arrived, they found two men who had been stabbed. They were rushed to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with serious wounds. Both men are still in the hospital at this time, police said.

Investigators say 25-year-old William Smith lives at the apartment with a family member. They were reportedly in an argument when Smith tried to strangle them, the release said.

Smith only stopped when he heard a knock on the door. On the other side were the two men and a woman. The trio also brought a dog with them, a pit bull mix named Bruiser.

Smith reportedly retreated to the bedroom while the other three people came inside and sat down to talk with the family member. Smith tried multiple times to get the visiting woman to come into the bedroom to talk, but she kept telling him he needed to wait, the agency said. This reportedly made him more and more upset each time.

A little later, Smith reportedly came out of the bedroom with plastic wrapped around parts of his body. Armed with a large knife, Smith then attacked both men and the dog, stabbing them all multiple times, police said.

During the attack, the men were able to escape from the apartment through a back door while Smith ran out of the apartment's front door.

When police arrived at the apartment complex, they quickly found Smith, who they say was still wrapped in plastic. But he initially refused to identify himself to officers, the report said. The knife was found in a nearby bush, according to police.

Both men stabbed are said to be in serious but "stable" condition at this time, the release said. Police said they were "sad to report" Bruiser the dog won't survive the attack.

Smith was placed under arrest and booked into the Polk County Jail with the following charges: