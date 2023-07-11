x
Polk County

Depression in road closes portion of US 17 in Winter Haven

A contractor is looking into the cause of the depression in the roadway.
Credit: Sky10

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A portion of southbound lanes closed Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 17 at Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven because of a depression that developed.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, one of two southbound left turn lanes and one of two southbound through lanes on U.S. 17 at the Cypress Gardens Boulevard intersection are affected.

The state says lane closures are necessary while the contractor investigates the cause of a depression in the roadway and repairs begin.

"It is unknown at this time how long the lanes will remain closed," FDOT leaders wrote in a release.

Drivers are asked to watch for workers and equipment close to the open lanes. They should also expect slow-moving traffic and delays during peak-hour drive times.

