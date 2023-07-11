Depression in road closes portion of US 17 in Winter Haven

A contractor is looking into the cause of the depression in the roadway.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A portion of southbound lanes closed Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 17 at Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven because of a depression that developed.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, one of two southbound left turn lanes and one of two southbound through lanes on U.S. 17 at the Cypress Gardens Boulevard intersection are affected.

The state says lane closures are necessary while the contractor investigates the cause of a depression in the roadway and repairs begin.

"It is unknown at this time how long the lanes will remain closed," FDOT leaders wrote in a release.