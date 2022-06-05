Police: Woman arrested for pointing gun at driver she believed cut her off in traffic

The driver's 12-year-old child was in the car when this happened. And, it happened near Winter Haven High School.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 25-year-old woman is behind bars after getting out of her car and pointing a gun at another driver because she believed she was cut off in traffic, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

The reported road rage happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Avenue K SE and 6th Street SE, which is right where Winter Haven High School is located, police noted.

Bonita Adams, 25, was driving along 6th Street when she reportedly believed another driver cut her off after both cars turned onto the street from Avenue O.

When both cars stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of Avenue K and 6th Street, police said Adams got out of her car with a gun, walked over to the other car and pointed the gun at the driver.

Police said Adams threatened the woman saying "if the driver ever cut her off again, she would find her and kill her." The driver's 12-year-old child was also in the car when Adams made the threat, according to a police report.

Adams then walked back to her car and when the light changed, the other woman contacted law enforcement as she continued driving along 6th Street. Adams also reportedly kept driving behind the other car.

Officers responded, found both cars in the area of 6th Street and Avenue C, and spoke with Adams. Police said Adams was adamant the other driver had cut her off and admitted to officers she did walk up to the woman when they were stopped and pointed her gun at the woman's face.