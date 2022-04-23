Deputies: 20-year-old woman dead after car crash on highway in Lakeland

The sheriff's office said the driver of a Jeep Wrangler had the right away when the 20-year-old tried to make a turn.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A woman is dead and another was taken to a local hospital after a two-car crash Friday morning in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to evidence and witnesses, 20-year-old Lisandra De La Caridad Hedman was driving a Nissan Altima around 10:15 a.m. on Colbert Road at the intersection of U.S. 98.

A Jeep Wrangler was driving southbound on the highway in the outside lane approaching Colbert Road at the same time. The sheriff's office said the driver, 41-year-old Emily Rand Johnson, had the right away.

For unknown reasons, Hedman began to cross the southbound lanes and attempted to turn onto northbound U.S. 98, deputies say. This caused the car to enter the path of the Jeep.

The Jeep ended up crashing into the driver's side of the Altima, deputies explain.

Following the crash, the two cars traveled together south about 30 feet until they came to a stop near the west shoulder of the road.

Hedman died at the scene while Johnson was transported to a local hospital and treated for her injuries. The 41-year-old woman was later released from the hospital.