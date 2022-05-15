Deputies: Woman dead after crashing into concrete light pole in Polk County

The roadway was closed for about four hours while detectives investigated.

POINCIANA, Fla. — A woman is dead after Polk County deputies say she clipped the front of another car before crashing into a concrete light pole Saturday morning in Poinciana.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-car crash on Country Club Road near the intersection of Wedge Lane. 30-year-old Keishly Malave was driving a black 2010 Acura MDX heading northbound at the same time as 44-year-old Luis Valentin, who was driving a white 2009 Nissan Altima.

According to witness statements and evidence, detectives say while both drivers were heading north on Country Club Road, Malave approached the Altima at a fast speed.

While trying to illegally pass Valentin on the roadway with double yellow center lines, she saw oncoming traffic and tried to reenter the lane, deputies explain.

This ended up causing Malave's car to clip the left front of the Altima, according to the sheriff's office. The Acura reportedly continued to travel onto the east shoulder sidewalk and crashed into a concrete light pole.

Malave died at the scene of the crash while Valentin was left with no injuries.