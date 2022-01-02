Deputies: Woman dies after driving across NB lanes, crashing into power pole on US Highway 27

The driver was declared dead shortly after arriving to the hospital.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Davenport woman is dead after deputies say she drove her car into a power pole on U.S. Highway 27 Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 4:05 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from the area of U.S. Highway 27, just south of Bella Citta Boulevard, a media alert from the sheriff's office reports.

Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and was able to transport the driver, 83-year-old Helen McDonald, to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, deputies explain.

She was reportedly declared dead shortly after arriving.

Deputies say evidence at the scene, along with witness statements, indicate McDonald's blue 2007 Toyota Yaris was driving south on the highway when it crossed the grass median for unknown reasons.

She then reportedly drove across three northbound lanes and went onto the east shoulder of the road before crashing into a power pole.