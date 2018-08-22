WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A 53-year-old woman died in a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Authorities have yet to release the woman’s name.

Dispatchers received a call just after midnight about a house fire on Timberline Road West near Lake Thomas Drive.

First responders put the fire out shortly after arriving, according to Polk County Fire Rescue spokesperson Chris Jonckheer.

Nine people were inside of the home at the time of the fire, according to Jonckheer. A mother and her seven children were able to escape, Jonckheer said. The woman who died was a family friend, according to Jonckheer.

Investigators believe the fire started in a bedroom and that it was accidental.

The investigation is ongoing

