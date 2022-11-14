x
Polk County

73-year-old woman dies, another driver seriously hurt after crash in Winter Haven

Troopers say a 24-year-old driver lost control of her car and crashed into the woman's SUV.
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A woman died after a car crashed into her SUV Sunday evening in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Lucerne Park Road (State Road 544), east of Wildflower Drive in Winter Haven.

Troopers say a 24-year-old woman was driving a sedan eastbound on Lucerne Park Road while a 73-year-old woman was driving an SUV westbound.

The 24-year-old driver lost control of her car, drove into the westbound lane and crashed nearly head-on into the SUV, according to FHP. The sedan spun into the westbound lane while the SUV overturned and landed along the shoulder.

The 73-year-old was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. FHP says the 24-year-old was seriously hurt in the crash.

