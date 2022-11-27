76-year-old woman killed while on test drive in Winter Haven

The 76-year-old woman was a passenger in a 2023 Nissan Rogue.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A test drive from a Nissan dealership ended in a deadly crash Saturday evening in Winter Haven.

The crash happened around 5:42 p.m. on Cypress Gardens Boulevard in front of the Hill Nissan dealership.

Polk County deputies said an 86-year-old man was test-driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue with a 76-year-old woman in the passenger seat. He was making a left turn into the dealership when he drove into the path of a Nissan Murano heading westbound, the sheriff's office said.

The woman died at the scene.

The driver suffered minor injuries while the Nissan sales representative in the back seat was uninjured. The driver of the Murano was also uninjured.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash shut down the westbound lanes of Cypress Gardens Boulevard for about four hours for the investigation, which remains ongoing.