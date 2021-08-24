Woman, 13-year-old grandson killed in Winter Haven crash

Deputies say the woman's car was hit when another driver failed to stop at a red light.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County deputies say a woman and her 13-year-old grandson were killed in a crash Monday evening in Winter Haven.

It happened around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

According to the sheriff's office, Tanya Chewning was driving with her 13-year-old grandson, Curtis. As the car made a left turn onto U.S. 27, deputies say a 44-year-old Lake Wales woman failed to stop at a red light and struck Chewning’s car on the driver’s side.

Deputies say Chewning and her grandson were dead when they arrived. The other woman and her one-year-old granddaughter, who was in the car at the time of the crash, suffered minor injuries, according to the report.