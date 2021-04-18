Woman hit by car while trying to cross US 98 in Lakeland dies

LAKELAND, Fla. — A woman was killed when a car hit her as she was trying to cross the road Saturday night in Lakeland, police said.
It happened around 10:35 p.m. on US 98 north near the I-4 overpass. The driver was going southbound on US 98 when he approached a red light at the overpass. As he slowed down for the red light, it turned green as he approached and he accelerated, according to police.
As he did, 48-year-old Blanca Amaya tried crossing the road and crossed in front of the car and was hit. Police say that area of road doesn't have a marked crosswalk.
Amaya was taken to the hospital and died. The driver remained at the scene of the crash.
The roadway was shut down Saturday for about three and a half hours according to police, who say the investigation is still ongoing.
