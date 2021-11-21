Deputies: Woman partially ejected, killed after car overturns 'several' times

Deputies say the woman's son was sitting in the backseat of the car sleeping when the crash happened.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office investigated a single-vehicle crash that left one woman dead on the scene Saturday, a news release reports.

Deputies say the Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a call around 10:20 a.m. of an SUV with "extensive damage and obvious injuries" on US Highway 82, near Old Dixie Highway in Lakeland.

Tire tracks were found on the north shoulder of the roadway leading into the location of the crash, which suggests the SUV briefly left the roadway with two tires before reentering the outside travel lane of the highway, the release explains.

After reentering the road, the SUV continued traveling westbound and overturned several times before coming to a stop on the north shoulder of US 92, deputies say.

Patricia Simmons, 52, was reportedly partially ejected from her SUV during the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her son Jeremiah Simmons, 23, was sitting in the backseat of the car sleeping when the crash happened, according to the sheriff's office. He told deputies he did not know why or how it happened.

The son was transported to a local hospital.