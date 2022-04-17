Wrong-way driver in critical condition after crash on US 17 in Fort Meade

The driver was resuiscitated twice before being transported to the hospital.

FORT MEADE, Fla. — A driver who was traveling down the wrong side of U.S. Highway 17 in Fort Meade is in the hospital in critical condition after crashing into another car, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

At around 11:35 p.m., Saturday night, Polk County received a 911 call on a two-car crash in the area of 1915 US 17 N. Authorities arrived to find the driver of a Chevrolet sedan, 26-year-old Ricardo Castillo, extricated from his car.

First responders had to resuscitate Castillo twice before he was transported to a local hospital in an ambulance as a trauma alert. The sheriff's office said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The other driver in a Mazda SUV involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt, authorities say. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Based on evidence at the crash site and witness testimonies, the Polk County Sheriff's Office believes Castillo was headed northbound in the southbound lanes of US 17 at the same time as the other driver headed southbound. The two cars then collided near the front driver's side of each car in a head-on crash.

Authorities say they are not sure why Castillo was driving on the wrong side of the highway or where he may have entered US 17 in the wrong direction. There were no previous calls of a wrong-way driver prior to the crash.