POLK COUNTY, Fla.—A wrong-way driving crash left one person dead and another seriously injured early Saturday morning.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was going west in the eastbound lanes of State Road 570 when it crashed head-on with the second vehicle heading east on the road, Florida State Patrol troopers said.

Troopers said the wrong-way driver was taken to a local hospital but later died of injuries from the crash.

