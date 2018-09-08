ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando is going to bring you "into the light" at this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

The theme park is bringing a Poltergeist-themed haunted house to its annual fright fest starting Sept. 14. The maze is inspired by the 1982 horror film directed by Tobe Hooper and produced by Steven Speilberg.

Inside, you'll walk through the Freeling family house built on top of a cemetery and other infamous scenes from the movie. Come face to with the iconic flickering TV screen, the Beast from beyond and the pool filled with mud and floating corpses.

Once you cross into the "light," you'll be surrounded by vanishing walls, floating furniture and a creepy clown with a smile.

Halloween Horror Nights boasts a record 10 houses during this year's event. Along with numerous original themes, the park brings houses based on Trick 'r Treat and Stranger Things, with more to be announced. There will also be a scare zone themed like the movie Revenge of Chucky.

Halloween Horror Nights runs Sept. 14-Nov. 3 with tickets starting at $62.99. For more information, click here.

