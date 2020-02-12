Deputies hoping to identify Tampa porch pirate

Authorities say he stole about $500 worth of packages from one person's home.

TAMPA, Fla. — He's what deputies are calling a "grinch," after they say he stole nearly $500 worth of packages from a person's home in Tampa.

Now, deputies say they need your help identifying him.

It happened Monday at a home on Stockbridge Drive around 1:30 p.m. Deputies say he was a passenger in a red Chevy Cruz that has a bumper sticker on the lower rear driver's side.

The "grinch" is described by authorities as a Black man wearing a hoodie with "TRAPWOODZ" on the front. Underneath the hoodie, deputies say he wore a green Charlotte Hornets jersey. He also had on blue Jordan Retro 5 shoes and a black COVID-19 mask.

"Unfortunately, this is the nature of the holiday season, but this type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated year-round," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people are making their holiday purchases online. I want to take this time to encourage residents to take advantage of our Operation Pinch-A-Grinch program. It's a simple and free way they can safeguard their holiday packages at one of two of our district offices."

If you have any information on who the porch pirate is, contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"Operation Pinch-A-Grinch" is going on now through Dec. 21, and you can send your packages straight to the sheriff's office for safekeeping.

