PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — People racing down the street is an issue many people deal with. Neighbors like Maria Hall in Port Richey say they’re tired of it.

“People, this is a highway and not a residential street. It's nerve-wracking, upsetting, it makes me angry.”

Hall is one of many parents with children living on Sun Glo Avenue. The street itself isn’t very long, but it’s a popular cut-through people use to avoid the busy traffic on U.S. 19.

Hall says she sat in the middle of the road with a lawn chair warning people to slow down. She says it’s gotten so bad, she’s willing to make her own speed bumps if the speeding continues.

“I would build my own speed bumps," she said. "I’ll put signs out, 'Slow down as if your kids live here' all throughout the neighborhood. I’ll stand by and do traffic. I don’t care. It’s for children.”

Port Richey Police Chief Gerard DeCanio says he understands residents' concerns but says they’re going about the issue the wrong way.

DeCanio says putting barriers in the middle of the street is essentially changing the traffic pattern, which is illegal.

“You can’t do that. The only people who can change the traffic pattern are police officers or someone who is certified to move traffic. These are not even FDOT-approved barriers,” the chief said.

DeCanio says what neighbors should be doing is calling police.

“When you guys brought it to our attention, we brought out some of the officers and we sent them out here. We’re enforcing the speed limit and any other traffic infractions.”

Hall says within 30 minutes she watched officers pull over four different cars. “I’m happy they’re realizing this is a problem area.”

The chief says they’ve received more complaints about people putting out barriers than he has speeders but says since it's an issue neighbors are concerned about, officers will continue to make patrols.

With people speeding through neighborhoods a common issue all over Tampa Bay, DeCanio's best advice to those frustrated about it is to let police handle it.

“Just give us a call. We will gladly come out and take a survey, see what’s going on and take the necessary precautions. We can’t take care of an issue if we don’t know anything about it.”

