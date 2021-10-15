Port Tampa Bay welcomes return of cruising with first departure since pandemic began

It's been more than 18 months since the last cruise ship departed from the port.

TAMPA, Fla. — In March 2020, the cruise industry in Florida ground to a halt when the CDC issued its no-sail order due to COVID-19.

Since then, the industry has been trying to resume safe and smooth sailing amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, a cruise ship will be departing from Port Tampa Bay for the first time in more than 18 months.

The port says it will celebrate the return of cruising with the maiden voyage of Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas.

While not the first cruise to depart from the Sunshine State during the pandemic, it is the first in the Tampa Bay area.

Serenade of the Seas is set to depart at 9 a.m. on Oct. 16 for Port Tampa Bay. For more information, click here.

The return of cruising in Florida hasn't been smooth sailing.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Norwegian Cruise Line have been battling it out in court over requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The two are butting heads given DeSantis has outlawed "vaccine passports" in the state and Norwegian is pushing for proof of vaccination.

On Oct. 4, Florida filed documents in the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals arguing that a preliminary injunction siding with the cruise line's stance should be vacated.

Based on a temporary injunction issued by a judge in August, Norwegian can demand proof of vaccination from passengers, in director contradiction to Florida law.