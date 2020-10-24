Missing Portland infant believed to be at risk

Dennis Johnson went missing from Portland on Oct. 20, along with his parents Kayla Burk and Joseph Johnson.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An 11-month-old boy went missing with his parents earlier this week and the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) believes his safety may be at risk.

Dennis Johnson went missing from Portland on Oct. 20, along with his parents Kayla Burk and Joseph Johnson. They are believed to be in the Portland metro area.

ODHS wants to assess Dennis’ safety. Anyone who suspects they have information about the location of Dennis or his parents is asked to call 911 or the Oregon child abuse hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). You can reference Portland Police Bureau case number 20-319821 or National Center for Missing and Exploited Children case number 1404759.