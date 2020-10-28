Michael Mearan had been in custody since he was arrested Friday.

A longtime lawyer facing numerous counts related to human trafficking that authorities say occurred over a 15-year period was freed from jail Wednesday after posting $300,000 bail.

Michael Mearan had been in custody since he was arrested Friday. He has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to all charges during his initial court appearance Monday.

Mearan, 74, faces nine counts of promoting prostitution, five counts of compelling prostitution, three counts of human trafficking and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The charges stem from criminal activity that allegedly occurred from 2003 to 2018 and involved six female victims.

If convicted on all counts, Mearan faces more than 70 years in prison.