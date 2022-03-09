Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair to return to St. Pete in April

The Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair is being held Monday, April 11 at the St. Petersburg Coliseum.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Are you looking for a new job? If the answer is "yes," an upcoming event has tons of opportunities.

The Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair is being held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, April 11 at the St. Petersburg Coliseum.

Event-goers will be able to meet with more than 50 local companies that are searching for people to fill entry-level positions to skilled trade, health care and even top managerial positions, a news release explains.

So, how many open positions are we talking about? Hundreds of positions will be available at the job and career fair.

"There is something for everyone at the Tampa Bay Job Fair," event leaders wrote in the news release. "This special event is designed to help put you face to face with companies such as those listed on the Tampa Bay Times Top Places to Work."

In addition to offering job opportunities, there will be several local universities and vocational/technical institutes on hand for continued education.