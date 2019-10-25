EGMONT KEY, Fla. -- State archaeologists have been notified after a possible artifact washed up on Egmont Key this week.

The object found appears to be a dug out canoe.

Jeffrey Moates with the Florida Public Archaeology Network said the group is working with the state to identify the artifact. They plan on making a visit to Egmont Key to document the find.

In 2016, archaeologists documented evidence of a prehistoric Native American burial site off Manasota Key in Charlotte County.

Florida’s archaeological record already includes evidence of Archaic Period pond burials at several sites, including the well-known Windover site in Titusville and Little Salt Spring in Sarasota County, according to the Florida Division of Historical Resources.

It’s too early to tell if the canoe might be associated with one of the recorded Native American sites.

