Bomb squad dispatched to Home Depot to investigate possible suspicious package

There have been no reported injuries.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A bomb squad has been dispatched to a local home improvement store after a call about a possible suspicious package.

St. Petersburg police say somebody called 911 just after 11 a.m. Monday for a situation at the Home Depot on 22nd Avenue North.

"In an abundance of caution, the store was evacuated while investigators looked into the matter," a police spokesperson said.

The Tampa Police Department bomb squad was dispatched to help their colleagues across the Bay look into the matter.

No roads are closed, but there was some traffic hold-up on 22nd Avenue North while evacuating customers were leaving the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

