BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding an absconded sexual predator.

In January, Daniel Henry Olin, 31, went to Lake City for a death in the family.

Deputies say he returned to Hernando County on April 25 but has provided no updated address to the sheriff's office. Investigators say he was last known to be driving an orange 2004 Toyota Corolla -- registered to a woman he knows.

"It is unknown if he still has access to this vehicle," the sheriff's office wrote in an email.

According to public records, he was sentenced in 2009 for a sexual battery involving a victim between the ages of 12 and 15.

"He should be considered dangerous," a sheriff's office spokesperson told 10News. "He has a lengthy criminal history, outside of the sex offenses, and we believe (but cannot prove) that he has been in this area for the last several months."

Olin is described as white, 5-foot-10, and 171 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

If you have information about Olin, you are asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830. Detective Tom Breedlove may be reached directly at 352-797-3716. You can also contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477 or by clicking here.

