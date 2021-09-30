Post office slowdown could have widespread impacts for people and businesses in the Tampa Bay area

Some small business operators say they are completely perplexed by the post office plan to reduce its debt by charging more money for what many see as slower service

TAMPA, Fla — Angie McElroy operates a laboratory supplies company which - like other small businesses - relies on the post office for timely, affordable shipping. Now, she’s facing higher rates and longer delivery times.

“Well, it’s a business, so we’ve got to do it,” she said. “We have to have stuff mailed.”

Some small business operators say they are completely perplexed by the post office plan to reduce its debt by charging more money for what many see as slower, lesser service.

“Got to make sure I get the best rate to make sure I’m securing enough profit,” said Chris Turner, who has a side business selling trading cards. Turner and others say they’ll have to swallow the additional cost - or pass it along to customers.

“The cost does add up. So, sometimes I will go to FedEx or UPS instead of coming to the post office, depending on the rates,” he said.

Mary Bryan sells clothing items online. She plans to raise her prices.

“No, they won’t like it, but if they want it bad enough, they’ll buy it,” she said.

Higher prices and slower delivery raise other concerns too.

People like Serena Devine say they still use the post office to pay utility bills.

“You know, we get our electric. I have some medical bills that come in, and I rely on that to come in on time so I can pay it on time,” said Devine.

A slowdown could mean an overdue payment or even loss of service.

Utility operators like Tampa Water Department say it might be time to consider an alternative like online or auto-pay.

“It is a reality,” said Tampa Utilities Spokesperson Sonia Quinones. “We have started to encourage customers to just pay a little bit earlier. And that’s what we would encourage them now.”

Another issue? Mail-order prescriptions.

Some people will often wait until they have only a couple of days of medication left before re-ordering.

"If you miss a dose or two of it it’s not really going to change from a therapeutic outcome standpoint at all,” aid pharmacy owner Brent Talley, “But there are other medications were of you miss one single dose it can be life-threatening.”

And of course - the holidays.