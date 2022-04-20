More than 200 people without power due to Tampa crash

No injuries have been reported.

TAMPA, Fla. — More than 200 people in South Tampa are without power Wednesday evening following a crash in the area.

According to police, the crash happened near South Manhattan and Bayview Avenue.

Tampa Electric Company (TECO) shows that 212 customers are currently without power as a result. The company says it expects power to be restored at 12:50 a.m. on Thursday.

No injuries have been reported, at this time.

Originally, TECO reported more than 800 customers were without power. Since then, electricity has returned for many in the area.