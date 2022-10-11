POWER OUTAGES: Nearly 194K customers without power in Florida as Nicole moves inland

Tropical storm conditions — gusty winds, heavy rainfall and storm surge — are expected to affect the Tampa Bay area throughout Thursday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to make its way inland across Florida, power outages are being reported as the storm brings gusty winds and heavy rainfall and some storm surge.

Here in the Tampa Bay area, a tropical storm warning is still in effect as Nicole moves toward the area.

Across Florida, more than 193,800 customers are without power as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Here's how that breaks down across different power companies:

TECO: 12,149 customers without power as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Florida Power and Light: 127,740 customers without power as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Duke Energy: 54,000 customers without power as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday night, 375 Duke Energy trucks parked at Tropicana Field. The trucks drove in from North Carolina and South Carolina. Once the storm passes, 5,000 workers across the state of Florida are ready to make sure customers have power.

Duke Energy services two million people in Florida. Out of that, 500,000 are in the St. Petersburg area.