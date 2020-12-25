x
Power outages reported in Tampa Bay area as strong storms move through

Several thousand customers are without power in the Spring Hill and Brooksville area.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A strong line of storms is moving through the Tampa Bay area this Christmas Eve. And, our team is tracking power outages in several parts of the region.

In the Spring Hill and Brooksville area, Duke Energy is reporting more than 4,000 of its customers are without power. And, a few dozen are without power in St. Petersburg. You can get the latest information on outages here.

Currently, TECO reports fewer than 10 of its customers are without power at this time. You can get the latest outage information here.

Withlacoochee River Electric reports more than 5,600 power outages in Hernando County, more than 1,800 in Pasco County, and more than 1,400 in Citrus County. Click here for the latest outage information in those locations.

Click here for the latest storm track and radar.

RELATED: Live updates: Severe thunderstorm warning for Tampa Bay area; 60-mph wind gusts possible

