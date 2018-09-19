TAMPA -- Busch Gardens dealt with a power outage Wednesday afternoon.

Power was restored just before 2 p.m.

The amusement park allowed entry to continue during the outage.

Safety checks were done on all major attractions, but some remained out of service Wednesday afternoon due to inclement weather in the area.

UPDATE: Power has been restored to the park. All major attractions have completed safety checks, however remain out of service at this time due to inclement weather in the surrounding area. Thank you for your patience. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) September 19, 2018

Busch Gardens dealt with a power outage a few months ago after a squirrel got into an area of a substation breaker.

As of 1:30 p.m., Dragon Fire Grill and Sultan's Sweets are back to normal operation.

UPDATE: At this time, Dragon Fire Grill and Sultan’s Sweets have returned to normal operation. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) September 19, 2018

