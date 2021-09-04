Fans line the pier to watch the Powerboat Grand Prix races

The inaugural event lasts all weekend. Fans can watch for free along the St. Pete Pier or buy tickets to a VIP experience.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — This weekend is jam-packed with excitement in downtown St. Pete. It's the inaugural Powerboat Grand Prix, that continues on Sunday.

"The must-see of the weekend is going to be at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning," one of the race organizers Cole McGowan said. "There's a race directly following that at 11 a.m. It's what we call the 'supercast', which is the biggest and best race boats here."

Spectators lined St. Pete Pier to watch the jet skis race. Their track is set just past the pier.

"If speed and horsepower are your things, this is the place to come see it," McGowan said.

For unknowing tourists, stumbling on the race was a welcome surprise.

"I definitely think this will bring people out here," Zuryna Livermore said, a visitor St. Pete celebrating her anniversary with her husband Anthony. "This is a great family-friendly event, great for new tourists like us, so we definitely had a great time today."

The two had never watched jet ski racing before and were glad to learn the event will become an annual tradition in St. Pete.

"We're sightseeing," Anthony said. "Just to come on the day that this is happening, it makes it wonderful."

Drivers say that fan excitement is shared with those behind the wheel too.

"For me it's emotional, this is my first powerboat race ever," throttle man for 151 Express Nick Imprescia said.

Imprescia will be competing on Sunday. He said he's expecting a fun but tough competition.

"For fans, it's going to be loud, it's going to be action-packed," Imprescia said. "The cool thing is a lot of good teams here. The competition is going to be really tight, they're going to be able to see high performance, professional-level performance."

To add to the fun, the city brought in food trucks and vendors. The Grand Prix is already making plans to bring all the fun back next year.