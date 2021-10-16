Poynter Institute to honor Lesley Stahl with Lifetime Achievement Award

Free tickets to the virtual event are available. It takes place Nov. 10.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Poynter Institute is hosting a virtual celebration to honor Lesley Stahl, an award-winning broadcast journalist and correspondent for CBS News' "60 Minutes."

Stahl will be accepting the Poynter Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism at the annual fundraising gala on Nov. 10.

Coming up on her 30th year at "60 Minutes," Poynter presents the Lifetime Achievement Award to a journalist each year who "has made a significant impact on democracy and its institutions."

"Citizens have turned to Stahl for more than five decades for tough, but fair reporting marked by political scoops, investigations, surprising features and foreign reporting," the Poynter Institute said in a release.

Stahl joins a list of journalists held in high regard who have received this award in years prior. The list includes Chris Wallace, Katie Couric, Lester Holt, Judy Woodruff, Tom Brokaw and Bob Schieffer.

The gala will have a presentation of the award and follow with a conversation with Stahl about her journalism career. Poynter also says there will be special guest appearances by celebrity journalists and rare performances.

The celebration begins at 7 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 10. Tickets are free for the virtual event.