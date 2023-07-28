Predalina, an upscale Mediterranean restaurant, opens on Water Street in Tampa

The seafood-driven Mediterranean restaurant serves brunch, lunch and dinner daily.

TAMPA, Fla. — Crafted by the owners of Tampa’s Oxford Exchange, the Library in St Pete and The Stovall House, Predalina is the latest restaurant to open at Tampa’s Water Street.

The restaurants combined fall under the umbrella of Oxford Commons Hospitality with founders, Blake Casper and Allison Casper Adams. Known for their hospitality and retail shops they spared no expense with the exquisite décor at Predalina.

Predalina celebrates the long and fruitful life of the owner’s great-grandmother, Predaliana Oliveira and her love for waterfront living. It spans more than 7,000 square with 2,000 square feet of outdoor patio space.

After opening in early July, reservations have been booked since. The seafood-driven Mediterranean hot spot serves brunch, lunch and dinner daily. We spoke with both Executive Chef Keith Bombaugh and General Manager Mark Hoefer.

“Chef Keith is spectacular. He highlights really spectacular ingredients in a beautiful light-handed way that just sings. And then energy. There’s a real focus on creating a space where people want to be. They want to be seen and see other people and have a really wonderful experience," Hoefer said.

Hoefer is also a trained sommelier and personally curated and built the entire wine menu.

Menu highlights include tuna tartar, smoked hamachi crudo, crudité and pita, fattoush, and fluke crudo.

Predalina is located on the ground floor of the Cora high-rise at 1001 Cumberland Avenue.