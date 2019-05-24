ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Police arrested a man and said he was charged with manslaughter after the shooting death of his pregnant wife.

St. Petersburg police said Kamion Kemarley Spencer, 36, shot his wife in their home Friday morning. He has been charged with manslaughter.

Pinellas County Jail

The affidavit said Spencer "shot Joi Spencer in the chest killing her but without intent to murder."

A St. Pete police spokesperson said Joi Nicole Spencer, 36, was shot around 10:40 a.m. on Trout Drive Southeast between Bluefish Drive Southeast and Tarpon Drive Southeast in the Coquina Key neighborhood.

She was rushed to Bayfront Health Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to law enforcement. Her baby was delivered and is in critical condition at All Children's Hospital, police said.

An investigation is underway. Detectives have not publicly said what they believe may have led up to the shooting.

The affidavit said police think Kamion Spencer is a flight risk due to family ties in Jamaica, Bahamas and the United Kingdom.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

