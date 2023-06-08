Prescribed burn scheduled at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve

The fire is scheduled to begin around 9 a.m. in units 10 and 18.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A prescribed fire at the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve is scheduled to happen Friday morning, according to the city of St. Petersburg.

The fire is scheduled to begin around 9 a.m. in units 10 and 18 under the supervision of Kissimmee Valley Foresters Inc. and the St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation Department, officials wrote.

They say units 10 and 18 make up about 30 acres of the preserves' sand scrub habitat.

The areas outlined in red in the image below show units 10 and 18.

Access to the trails at the preserves will be closed, but nearby summer camps will continue as planned. Campers will remain indoors during the burn.