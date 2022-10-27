National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is back!

Participating locations will be accepting unused, expired and unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

TAMPA, Fla — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day has returned. It's a day when people can drop off unused, expired and unwanted prescription drugs to help keep the medication off the streets.

Counties across the Bay area on Saturday, Oct. 29, are planning to participate with several drop-off locations. Each location will be open from 10 a.m.until 2 p.m.

Here's a breakdown of what surrounding counties are doing:

Hillsborough County

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says residents can drop off their prescription drugs at the following locations:

Walgreens 4651 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, Florida 33609

USF Morsani Center 13330 USF Laurel Drive, Tampa, Florida 33612

CVS 4401 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, Florida 33611

Walgreens 8398 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, Florida 33615

CVS 2911 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, Florida 33612

Brandon Medical Plaza 425 S. Parsons Ave Brandon, Florida 33511

Walgreens 17511 N Bruce B Downs, Tampa, Florida 33647

The sheriff's office also encourages people to visit the DEA's website to find the nearest location taking part in the day.

Polk County

Eight police departments across the region will be accepting donations for human and pet medications in liquid and solid form, vitamins and syringes. E-cigs and JUULs will also be accepted.

The locations include:

Auburndale Police Department – 2 Bobby Green Plaza, Auburndale, Florida

Bartow Police Department – 450 North Broadway Avenue, Bartow, Florida

Haines City Police Department – 35400 Highway 27, Haines City, Florida

Lakeland Police Department – 219 N. Massachusetts Avenue, Lakeland, Florida

Lake Alfred Police Department – 190 N. Seminole Avenue, Lake Alfred, Florida

Lake Hamilton Police Department – 100 Smith Avenue, Lake Hamilton, Florida

Lake Wales Police Department - 133 E. Tillman Avenue, Lake Wales, Florida

Winter Haven Police Department – 125 N. Lake Silver Drive NW, Winter Haven, Florida

Sarasota County

The Sarasota Police Department says its headquarters regularly accepts daily prescription drug drop-offs throughout the year. However, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday citizens are encouraged to head to the department's drop-box located at 2099 Adams Lane in Sarasota.

The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center, 1750 17th Street, Sarasota. This is a drive-thru location that will be accepting sharps as well as liquids.