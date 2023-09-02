President Biden lands in Tampa to speak on healthcare, economy

The president's visit comes a day after his stop in Wisconsin, where he said he would block any attempts to slash Social Security and Medicare benefits.

TAMPA, Fla. — President Joe Biden touched down in Tampa on Thursday as part of his multi-city tour to discuss healthcare and the economy.

The president's visit comes a day after his stop in Wisconsin, where he said he would block any attempts to slash Social Security and Medicare benefits. Biden is expected to deliver similar remarks Thursday afternoon in Florida.

Biden arrived with U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor on Air Force One just after noon at Tampa International Airport. They were greeted by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who met them on the runway.

Next, the president will make his way to the University of Tampa around 1:30 p.m. to deliver remarks to a crowd of students and community leaders.

Biden's Tampa visit also comes just two days after his State of the Union address, where Social Security and Medicare were a major topic of discussion.

During the address, GOP lawmakers jeered when Biden referenced a proposal by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to require that the programs be reauthorized every five years. The president seized on the impromptu moment, urging Republicans and Democrats alike to pledge to avoid cuts to the income and health insurance programs.

“Let’s stand up for seniors,” Biden said as most of those in the chamber stood to applaud, knowing the dangers of being on the wrong side of an aging electorate that values these programs.

It’s a delicate moment for Social Security and Medicare, programs that economists say will drive the national debt to unprecedented highs over the next few decades. The Social Security trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits starting in 2035, prompting some Republican lawmakers to say changes will have to be made to sustain payments.

But any proposed changes can come across as kryptonite to voters, who want their benefits preserved rather than cut. That's especially true in Republican-held Florida, where Census figures show that nearly a third of adults are older than 62.