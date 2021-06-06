2023 St. Pete Pride guide: Everything you need to know

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — June is Pride Month, and St. Pete is gearing up for another eventful year of hosting Florida's largest LGBTQ+ Pride celebration.
Despite the cancellation of other local pride events over recent Florida laws, St. Pete Pride has a jam-packed schedule of events lined up for the entire month, including a Youth Pride & Family Day, an Idina Menzel concert and the signature Pride Parade.
Here's a guide for everything you need to know about St. Pete Pride 2023.
Do I need tickets?
Some Pride events, including the kick-off party, parade and Juneteenth celebration, are free while others, like the concert and the Stonewall Reception, are ticketed.
You can view prices and purchase tickets on the St. Pete Pride website.
What is the St. Pete Pride event schedule?
Kick-off Party
7-10 p.m. on June 2
2200 & 2300 blocks of Central Avenue
FREE
Get Nude: Drippin' in Melanin
9 p.m. on June 10
Savant on Second
$15
LGBTQ+ Youth Pride & Family Day
10 a.m.-2 p.m. on June 10
North Straub Park
FREE
Shades of Pride Festival: A LGBTQ+ Juneteenth Celebration
6 p.m.-2 a.m. on June 17
The Factory
FREE
Stonewall Reception
6-9 p.m. on June 21
The James Museum
$75
Idina Menzel-Friday night concert
June 23
Jannus Live
$35
St Pete Pride Parade, TransMarch, and Festival
2-10 p.m. on June 24
North Straub and Vinoy Parks
FREE*
'Pride In Grand Central' Street Fair
12 p.m.- 5 p.m. on June 25
Grand Central District
FREE
Transtastic
6 - 9 p.m. on June 28
The Museum of Fine Arts
Queer-E-Okee
7 p.m. on June 30
The Palladium
$20-75
Do I have to stand for the St. Pete Pride Parade?
Nope.
While there will be standing room all along the Central Avenue parade route, VIP seating is also available for purchase.
You can purchase a Parade GLAMSTAND VIP Ticket for $75. It includes:
- Front-row seating for the parade
- 2 drink tickets
- Private cash bar
- Private restroom
You can also purchase a Parade Day VIP Cabana 21+ for $2,500 for up to 10 people. It includes:
- All-day, exclusive access to elevated and partially-shaded cabana-style seating in Vinoy Park
- View of the parade and main stage
- Private bar
- VIP only restrooms
- ADA-accessible ground area
The St. Pete Pride Parade returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With more than 175 floats and tens of thousands of attendees, organizers labeled it the largest parade in the event’s 20-year history.
10 Tampa Bay is the proud official TV broadcast partner of St. Pete Pride.