Idina Menzel to headline St. Pete Pride's Friday Night Concert

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Idina Menzel is set to grace the stage at Jannus Live as part of St. Pete Pride's Friday Night Concert event.

The Tony Award-winning actress and "Frozen" singer headlines the 2023 concert, planned for 6 p.m. Friday, June 23, at the downtown St. Petersburg venue, located at 200 1st Ave. N.

The organization's website highlights local fan favorites will be in attendance, including Brianna Summers, Ashlee T. Bangkx, Miss St. Pete Pride Ceazia Giovanni Kreshé, Mr. St. Pete Pride Mr. Vyn Suazion, Mx. St. Pete Pride KaMarion Lavish, Girls Rock Camp St. Pete band Anarkitty and Queen Sheba Bethsheba A. Rem.

Angelique Young-Cavalier will be the concert's host.

Kickoff to St. Pete Pride events coincide on June 1 with the official start of Pride Month in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.