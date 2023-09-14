Orlando police arrest man accused of vandalizing LGBTQ+ center

There are reportedly two suspects behind hate slogans that were spray-painted over murals on two LGBTQ+ centers in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. — "Gay is not ok," "death to gays" and the verse from Leviticus condemning homosexual acts were among a series of hate messages graffitied onto the side of two Orlando LGBTQ+ centers back in late August.

"It's not the first time it has happened and even though is frustrating, we are not going to stop being a beacon of light for our community," The Center Orlando wrote at the time on a social media post regarding the vandalism it and the neighboring Zebra Youth center experienced overnight.

On Sept. 13, Orlando police announced that they arrested 34-year-old Matthew Michael Robinson and charged him with three counts of criminal mischief in connection to the hate messages and symbols written on the buildings, which reportedly also included a swastika and the crosshairs of a gun scope.

Sad and infuriating! The Center & Zebra Youth's murals have been vandalized with hateful messages and n*zi symbols. It'... Posted by LGBT+ Center Orlando - The Center on Saturday, August 26, 2023

According to local reporting from WKMG in Orlando, surveillance video shows Robinson did not act alone, and another arrest could be possible.

In a social media post, Orlando police urged residents to come forward with any information on the crime, which they were reportedly first notified about a little after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

On September 13, 2023, Matthew Michael Robinson (34yoa W/M) was arrested and charged with 3 counts of Criminal Mischief. We will be seeking enhancements for evidence of prejudice during the commission of these crimes.



Full details of the crimes he committed ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QYeuS9HoB7 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 13, 2023

As LGBTQ Nation reported, The Center has been vandalized before with anti-LGBTQ slogans. It happened in 2009 and again in 2020 when a mural painted to honor the victims of the deadly mass shooting in the Pulse nightclub was defaced with white supremacist stickers and spray paint.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer issued a statement condemning the latest act of vandalism and saying that hate had no place in the city.