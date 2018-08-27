TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- Pinellas and Pasco counties just made it a little easier for voters to get to the polls on Tuesday.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., registered voters in both counties will be able to take free bus rides to polling places for Tuesday's primary election.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority said this isn't the first time it has offered free rides to the polls, and it won't be the last.

"We intend on providing free rides to voting residents on all future elections," PSTA CEO Brad Miller said. "If we can help get more voters out to the polls and make their day a little easier, then we have served one of our many purposes."

Pasco Country Public Transportation is also offering free bus rides through a partnership between PCPT and Pasco Counter Supervisor of Elections Brian E. Corley.

To take advantage of the free rides in both Pinellas and Pasco, riders just need to present a voter registration card. Riders are also encouraged to identify their polling place before traveling.

Pinellas County polling locations.

Pasco County polling locations.

For more information about bus routes visit PSTA or RidePCPT.

For the General Election on Nov. 6, Lyft is offering free and half-priced rides for voters. The ridesharing company said it's working with Vote.org, Nonprofit Vote, TurboVote and others to distribute 50 percent off promo codes to voters.

And to help underserved communities, Lyft said it's working with Vote Latino, local Urban League affiliates and the National Federation of the Blind to offer free rides.

Find more information on Lyft's blog.

