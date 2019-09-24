TAMPA, Fla. — When Anita Sasser moved into the Tampa Housing Authority’s Tempo at Encore development earlier this year, she thought it would mean an improvement in the quality of her life.

However, just a few months in, the 63-year-old says she’s dealing with leaky walls and moldy surfaces in a complex that’s less than a year old.

Sasser, who lives on a fixed income, says the problems have forced her to move in with her daughter and grandchildren in Riverview.

10News reached out to the Tampa Housing Authority about the problems. You can check out our full report at 6 p.m.

