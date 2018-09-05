Mourners lined the streets, first responders stood saluting and traffic stopped as the procession carrying the body of fallen Highlands County Sheriff's deputy William Gentry passed through Polk and Highlands counties en route to a funeral home in Sebring.

The procession began at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Polk Co. Medical Examiner's Office, 1021 Jim Keene Blvd, in Winter Haven. Gentry's body was transported to Tampa Bay a day earlier so doctors could perform an autopsy and harvest his organs and tissues to be donated. His heart, liver, lungs, kidneys will save at least six lives while his tissue will help dozens more.

The convoy continued from Winter Lake Road to Thornhill Road, to Spirit Lake Road, to U.S. 17 South, to State Road 60 East, to U.S. 27 South into Highlands County.

It reached the Polk-Highlands county line by 10 a.m. and then proceeded down U.S. 27 to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home on Sebring Parkway.

The public was invited to salute Gentry along the route. From Sky10, people could be seen lining streets and even major highways as the procession passed.

Gentry, 40, died Monday after being shot as he answered a call about a neighborhood dispute. Joseph Edward Ables, 69, is charged with murder.

Ables claims to have "blacked out" before allegedly shooting and killing Gentry and that he "remembers nothing" of the incident, according to an arrest report released Wednesday.

The report says Ables, who is listed as unemployed and disabled, told investigators he was a Vietnam War veteran who suffers from PTSD.

