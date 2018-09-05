The Highlands County Sheriff's Office has announced details of the procession that will bring fallen Deputy William A. Gentry Jr. home.

The procession will begin at 9 a.m. at the Medical Examiner's Office, 1021 Jim Keene Blvd, in Winter Haven.

It is expected to reach the Polk-Highlands county line by 10 a.m. and then proceed down U.S. 27 to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home on Sebring Parkway.

The public is invited to salute Gentry along the route.

Gentry, 40, died Monday after being shot as he answered a call about a neighborhood dispute. Joseph Edward Ables, 69, is charged with murder.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP