White professor at George Washington University admits she lied about being Black

Associate Professor of history Jessica Krug said "I have built my life on a violent anti-Black lie" in a blog post.

WASHINGTON — A white history professor at George Washington University admitted that she lied about being Black for years. Jessica A. Krug wrote in a blog post published Thursday that she was a coward and a "culture leech."

Krug wrote that she is white and Jewish, but claimed to have North African, African American and Caribbean heritage.

"For the better part of my adult life, every move I’ve made, every relationship I’ve formed, has been rooted in the napalm toxic soil of lies," she wrote.

Krug's areas of expertise, according to her bio on the George Washington University web page, include Africa, Latin America and African American History. She's taught classes on African History and African Diaspora.

Jessica Krug with her brand new book Fugitive Modernities at the Duke booth. Buy a copy for just $20. #AHA19 pic.twitter.com/Mm6tDI2Hj7 — Duke University Press (@DukePress) January 4, 2019

Krug said she has been battling mental health issues since childhood. But did not blame her actions on mental health problems. She wrote that she thought about admitting her lies sooner.

"I have thought about ending these lies many times over many years, but my cowardice was always more powerful than my ethics. I know right from wrong. I know history. I know power," she wrote. "I am a coward."

Krug wrote she believes in cancel culture, and wrote that "I cancel myself," but did not say whether she would leave her position at George Washington University.

She called her actions the, "very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation, of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures."

We are aware of the post by Jessica Krug and are looking into the situation. We cannot comment further on personnel matters. — GW University (@GWtweets) September 3, 2020

George Washington University said they are looking into the situation.

It's not the first time someone has claimed a false racial identity.