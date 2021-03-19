Propane tank leak shuts down portion of Gandy Blvd near Selmon Expressway

Fire rescue crews are asking people to avoid the area.

TAMPA, Fla. — A propane tank leak has shut down a portion of Gandy Boulevard in Tampa, Fire Rescue says.

Tampa Fire Rescue says hazmat crews are on the scene, located on Gandy near the Selmon Expressway. Both directions of Gandy Boulevard are closed.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#BREAKING On scene of a propane tank leak at Gandy Blvd and the Crosstown expressway. Gandy Blvd shut down both directions. Hazmat crews on scene. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/lv8MrhDZ0p — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) March 19, 2021