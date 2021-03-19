x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

Propane tank leak shuts down portion of Gandy Blvd near Selmon Expressway

Fire rescue crews are asking people to avoid the area.
Credit: Tampa Fire Rescue

TAMPA, Fla. — A propane tank leak has shut down a portion of Gandy Boulevard in Tampa, Fire Rescue says. 

Tampa Fire Rescue says hazmat crews are on the scene, located on Gandy near the Selmon Expressway. Both directions of Gandy Boulevard are closed. 

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter