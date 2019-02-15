TAMPA, Fla. — Rental property owners have enough to deal with on their properties, let alone dealing with fecal matter in their pool.

One of the property owner families at the Fountain Palm Apartment complex was frustrated after continuously discovering it in one of the pools and decided to track down the 'pooping bandit.'

A surveillance camera was installed, and the family was shocked to discover the real culprit, mask and all.

The video shows a raccoon as it stands at the top step of the pool and does its business, right inside of the pool.

As the video is reviewed, one of the rental property owners is heard saying, "Is he s****ing right now?"

Then he jokingly adds, "Oh, well it's like a bidet, he doesn't have to wipe, it's just in there. Oh, lovely."

The raccoon makes its grand exit, acting like nothing ever happened.

The owners plan on calling animal control to trap the raccoon and release it somewhere away from the apartment complex.

