BRADENTON, Fla. — The need for affordable housing in Manatee County is so bad, the county commission will allow a developer to build a large complex on contaminated land.

The development will sit along State Road 70, and will be home to 92 new one, two and three-bedroom units.

According to county officials, the site was contaminated by run-off chemicals from a dry-cleaning that sat adjacent to the site decades ago.

As part of the agreement, the developer will remediate the site according to standards outlined by the Department of Environmental Protection.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

