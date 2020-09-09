Another protester charged with torching Seattle police cars during May demonstration

Eight people now face federal charges related to the protests in Seattle on May 30 where several police vehicles were set on fire and other property was damaged.

SEATTLE — Federal authorities have charged another person with setting police vehicles on fire during protests in Seattle.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 20-year-old Kelly Thomas Jackson, of Edmonds, was arrested Wednesday morning.

Investigators said video recordings showed him wearing a distinctive sweatshirt and gas mask as he threw Molotov cocktails in or at two police vehicles on May 30. No attorney had appeared in court on Jackson's behalf.